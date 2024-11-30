We are fighting insecurity differently- FG

The minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has declared that addressing Nigeria’s security challenges will no longer be business as usual.

Tunji-Ojo said Nigerians must now rise to be patriotic in their actions and inactions to help combat non-state actors perpetrating evil and causing insecurity in the nation.

“As Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, responsible for enhancing internal security and citizenship integrity, I can categorically state that the fight against insecurity under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is no longer business as usual,” he said.

He spoke on Saturday while delivering the convocation lecture at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State.

The minister, who spoke on the topic “Harnessing Technological Innovation: A Strategic Solution to Insecurity,” emphasised that the fight against insecurity must not be left in the hands of the government alone.

“Security is everybody’s business. We must not leave it to the government. Citizens must be patriotic in their actions and inaction to help the government fight non-state actors who may want to perpetrate evil.

“As a nation, we are as strong as our weakest link. As a citadel of learning, we must seek opportunities to collaborate with the government. We cannot relent just yet. We must make sure we develop our curriculum to build expertise,” Mr Tunji-Ojo said.

He added that President Bola Tinubu had already committed adequate resources to ensure that the security challenges in the country were addressed.

According to him, if Nigerians were united, they could overcome all challenges confronting them, including insecurity, because of their resilience and determination.

He also explained that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had successfully adapted technology to strengthen the nation’s security architecture through the deployment of remote sensing technologies.

Tunji-Ojo noted that the federal government had achieved this by ensuring that all persons entering the country through its international airports were pre-profiled before arrival.

“This was made possible by investing in infrastructure, including the installation of electronic gates (E-gates) at all our international airports and a state-of-the-art command and control centre with an interactive Advance Passenger Information System (APIS).

“The sophistication of this particular facility was adjudged a lighthouse project that will act as a blueprint not just for Nigeria but for the entire Africa. Unique of its kind, latest technology, highest quality,” he added.