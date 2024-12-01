We are committed to Lagos tourism development- Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the development of the tourism and creative industry, saying the State Government will continue to provide a conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

Sanwo-Olu said Isimi Lagos is the birth of a new redefined hospitality, wellness and work-play environment in Lagos.

He gave the assurance during the inaugural Isimi Lagos Festival, held at the Isimi Lagos Wellness and Polo Country Estate in the Epe area of Lagos.

Isimi Lagos is a breathtaking facility, with nature as the main attraction for tourists, relaxation and retreats, among other things. The facility is a 100 per cent eco-friendly project with over 500,000 trees planted, focusing on renewable energy, with other facilities like Outdoor Gym, Jetty, Farm Shop, Tech Valley, Helipad and a Polo Turf.

The facility is expected to boost the tourism potential of the state, increase foreign and private investment, as well as create more employment for the youths in the creative industry.

Speaking during the event attended by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege; Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Chief Abiola Dosunmu; captains of industry and tourists, among others, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration is fully committed to fostering partnerships that enhance initiatives like Isimi Lagos because it recognises the importance of wellness and community engagement in promoting a balanced lifestyle.

He said: “I want to commend all of us for coming to the eastern part of Lagos to see the discovery of the new Lagos that we are talking about. It is the birth of the new, redefined hospitality in Lagos. It is the birth of a different kind of wellness and work-play environment. We are indeed happy that this is happening in our time.

“This entire corridor is also the place where we are going to be seeing the Lagos Film City, Lekki Airport and a lot of the new Lagos that we are envisioning. And so Isimi Lagos has taken the first step to redefine the birth of the new Lagos that we had envisioned.

“We thank those who have come out to see what we are doing in Lagos. This is a testament to a lot of things that are still on the way, and I am happy because this is about the young population. This is about the future that we see. This is about the age of the new leaders that we are birthing in the country and Lagos. You can see that it is a place for people under 40s.

“What I want us to take away from here is the discovery of the birth of a new history of tourism, hospitality and creativity in Lagos and Isimi Lagos has shown that when you put your heart and mind to something, it will happen.

“They have been on this project for the past three to four years, but they have been tenacious and committed, ensuring that nothing stops them until we are here today, and this is just the beginning because we know that there are so many things that are going to happen here.

“It is a full wellness centre in which they will grow what they could eat, and they will eat what they grow. It is going to be a complete end-to-end environment where everything you can imagine in the big cities is going to be here.”