Wayne Rooney resigns as Plymouth Argyle manager over dismal performance

The Head coach of English championship club, Plymouth Argyle, Wayne Rooney, has left struggling team after reaching agreement with the management over inability to turnaround the team’s fortunes.

The 39-year-old former England captain oversaw just four league wins and suffered 13 defeats in 23 Championship games after taking charge of the Pilgrims in May.

Also, the assistant head coach, Mike Phelan, and first-team coach Simon Ireland have also departed the Home Park, leaving the club ahead of its next game against Bristol City.

To avoid vacuum in leadership, the management has drafted the first-team coach, Kevin Nancekivell and club captain, Joe Edwards, will lead the side for Wednesday’s home game.

The Manchester United former striker left the club on Tuesday after Plymouth Argyle dropped to the foot of the league standing with only 18 points garnered since his appointment.

Rooney came to Home Park four months after being sacked by Birmingham City following an 83-day spell in charge that brought nine defeats in 15 games.

Before his departure, he and his players were booed following after a 2-0 defeat by Oxford United – their sixth defeat in a nine-game winless run that began in early November.

Rooney defiantly said he did not take criticism “personally” after that loss, but it was enough to end the tenure of the man who was lauded as “the perfect candidate to provide the exciting and attacking brand of football” when appointed.

Under Rooney, who set scoring records for England and Manchester United during his decorated playing career, the club have dropped to the bottom of the table, scored the joint fewest goals in the second tier and have conceded more than any other club in England’s top four divisions.

Addressing newsmen after his departure, he said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club,” Rooney said upon his departure., external

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

“To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support.

“Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”