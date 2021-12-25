Watford striker, Dennis, Awoniyi, 26 others make Nigeria AFCON squad

The Super Eagles head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has released a 28-man provisional squad to represent the country at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Cameroon.

Suprise names included in the 28-man squad for the tournament include Emmanuel Dennis of Watford FC in England, Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates in South Africa, and Taiwo Awoniyi of Union Berlin, Germany.

The names were contained in a statement released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Saturday, ahead of the competition scheduled to start from January 9 to February 6, 2022,

Former Nigeria captain Eguavoen, who coached the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the finals in Egypt 15 years ago, has selected four goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and 10 forwards to aim for Nigeria’s fourth diadem in Cameroon.

Goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Olaoluwa Aina and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and Chidera Ejuke, and forwards Moses Simon, Odion Ighalo, and Samuel Chukwueze and There is a return to the group for former U-17 World Cup-winning captain Kelechi Nwakali.

“All invited players, bar the UK-based crew, are expected to arrive in camp in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja on 29th December, with the UK-based players expected to start arriving on Monday, 3rd January,” the statement added.

The three-time winners will confront seven-time and record winners Egypt, Sudan, and debutants Guinea Bissau with venue in the northern town of Garoua, and a mouth-watering clash with the Pharaohs in the group opener on Tuesday, 11th January means the Eagles must hit the ground at a blistering pace.

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England).

