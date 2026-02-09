Watford appoints English manager as Garcia’s successor

English Championship club, Watford, have confirmed the appointment Edward Still as head coach.

Watford confirmed Still’s appointment stating that the Englishman penned a three-and-a-half year contract to be the club’s manager as successor to Javi Gracia, who resigned after three month with the club.

The club stated that Still has the needed experience to get the best out of the players in the team as they aim to improve on their 11th league table position in their quest to make promotion to the Premier League.

”Ed’s appointment was made on the conviction that this is a coach whose modern and progressive coaching methods fit perfectly with our squad dynamic, who will believe will take the team forward, and who gives us a real chance to challenge for the play-offs,” Chairman and Chief Executive, Scott Duxbury, said after the confirmation of the appointee on Monday.

”I’m so thrilled and proud to be here,” the new manager said.

”This is a club which has a big place in English football and a fantastic history. All the focus will be on winning games as quickly as possible as getting the best out of the players,” Still added.

The club, just three points off the play-off places will play Preston North End on Saturday.