Waterways agencies seal three unlicensed container terminals in Lagos

The Federal and Lagos agencies on waterways regulations have commenced enforcement of extant safety protocols, sealing no fewer than three unlicensed container terminals, and detain barges with uncertified crew members on the waterways in the state.

They further said that the joint enforcement operation would be continuously carried out until the waterways were free of unqualified craft crews and substandard jetties that have been found affecting safety across the country.

The enforcement team includes Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Nigeria Maritime Administration Safety Agency (NIMASA), the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

Through a statement signed on behalf of the team by LASWA General Manager, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, warned barge operators and other waterways stakeholders to always ensure adherence to Waterways rules and regulations or risk being sanctioned.

Emmanuel reiterated the commitment of the Lagos State government towards sustaining safety measures that had over the years assisted to reduce casualties on waterways, saying, life and property are very important to the government.

The LASWA boss explained that adhering to safety would not only protect lives and property, will further sustain their investment in the sub-sector of the Lagos transport system.

In a related development, the newly employed Water Guards of the LASWA were reported to be currently undergoing training and capacity building in readiness for their deployment to various jetties and terminals within the state.

The new officers were trained on Marine safety, pre-boarding check, fire fighting drill, Operational hazards, crowd control, First Aid, CPR practices, and conflict resolution techniques.