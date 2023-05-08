Waste managers Identify Nigeria’s major hurdle to effective circular economy

As Nigerian governments move to reduce wastage and save the country from losing more money and resources, the Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMASON) has said that the final hurdle left for the country to achieve an effective circular economy was to introduce structures that will allow proper waste management.

They said that an effective waste management will reduce indiscriminate disposal and make the country achieve a circular economy where used materials could be recycled and be used as raw materials for the manufacturer and other.

WAMASON stressed that the circular economy ideology aims to ensure resources are maximally used, with the need for new ones reduced, waste is avoided and the life cycle of products is increased, saying the model was different from the current system where products are manufactured, used and disposed of.

The waste managers stated this during the society’s 2023 corporate dinner and award night themed, ‘Promoting Transition to Circular Economy Through Innovative Solutions, in Lagos State.

The President, WAMASON, Akpabio Indarake, while addressing the gathering, said the key step to achieving circular economy is proper waste management.

“To maximize the use of waste, we must ensure to separate our waste properly because if the attitude of people who generate waste does not align with waste management practices put in place there will be problems. That is why we are appealing to Nigerians to always do the right thing while disposing of their waste,” he added.

The Councilor, Lagos WAMASON, Afeez Yusuf, said that for Lagos, Nigeria and the world to achieve a circular economy that protect the earth to become safer for all, the citizens have to be committed to proper waste management

“Waste is not a waste until it is wasted. For every material that you have used, after recycling it turns into another product and starts another life.

He added that a circular economy is all about sustainability . “ when you ensure sustainability you will achieve a circular economy that promotes the economy by creating jobs and promoting businesses,” he said.

Accepting that there is need for proper waste management, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who commended the waste managers over their contributions to Lagos cleaning status, noted that the state government have made significant progress to put in place strategies that would continue to keep the country’s commercial capital clean and habitable.

Sanwo-Olu, who represented by the Director, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Adeoye Babajide, added that the Lagos Management Authority (LAWMA), is going through a restructuring that enables the agency to have a wider coverage.

According to him, 100 waste collection trucks will be added to LAWMA. There will be further decentralization of the agency operations from three to six districts.

“LAWMA Academy will be established to impact sustainable waste management, Lagos State will collaborate with recyclers organizations to entrench plastic recovery recycling business and also collaborate with notable stakeholders to establish two collection centres in each Local Government Area and Local Council Department Councils.”

He added that through LAWMA the state will collaborate with a newly established indigenous facility which will commence production of food-grade plastic bottles from recovered used plastic bottles.

“At install, the plant is expected to process 9 million recovered bottles daily as this will provide a lot of direct and indirect jobs for the youth,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, commending WAMASON, the Sanwo-Olu noted that the waste managers’ vision and initiative was geared towards promoting a healthy sustainable environment.

According to him, looking at the quantity of waste generated by individuals, households and industries the society’s visions have helped to achieve a healthy sustainable environment.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, said that everyone must ensure waste is properly disposed off as most ecological disasters happened owing to inappropriate waste management.

“When it comes to waste recurring factors, it can never be enough. It is a continuous process because as long people wake up every day, waste is generated, which you have to continuously remind them,” he said.

At the event, reputable waste management organizations and stakeholders like Lafarge African plc, FABE International Foundation, African Clean Up Initiative, SWEEP Foundation, LAWMA, Lagos State and others received awards of recognition for outstanding contributions towards reducing and eliminating waste while creating a sustainable economy.

