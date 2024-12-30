Warri refinery begins operations, boosts local oil production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed that the 125, 000 barrels per day Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company (WRPC) in Delta State has commenced operations to reduce the country’s dependence on importation to service local markets.

The Warri refinery, which boosts local production, commenced operation in the facility’s first phase, concentrating on diesel, Kerosene, naphtha, and others.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mele Kyari, disclosed this during a facility tour to debunk reports against the refinery on Monday.

Kyari said: “We are taking you through our plant. This plant is running. Although it is not 100 per cent complete, we are still in the process. Many people think these things are not real. They think real things are not possible in this country. We want you to see that this is real.”

“I must congratulate our team for their determination and extreme belief that this company can restart this plant.

“This has brought the result we are seeing in collaboration with our contractors. We have proved that it is possible to restart a plant that you deliberately shut down. We have proved this.

“This plant has three stages. We have started stage one which is called Area 1, able to produce AGO (diesel), Kerosene, naphtha, and others. These are brands of high-quality products required in the country. We will also be able to export them. This country will make money to meet the promises of Mr president that this country will be an exporter of petroleum products.

“I must put on record the development was as a result of the charge by Mr President that we must get all three refineries to work. It is already happening. We have successfully started the Port Harcourt 65, 000 barrels per day refinery. We have also started the area 1 of the Warri refinery. The other plants that will produce PMS will also come live. Kaduna is also on stream. We are not going to give you a date but we will surprise you.”

Among the tour team was the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed.