Wanted ex-beauty queen surrenders to NDLEA 8 months after going into hiding

A former beauty queen, Christmas Aderinoye, also known as Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, has surrendered to the Lagos Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after about eight months in hiding.

The suspect was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and founder of Queen Christmas Foundation.

The arrest of the former Miss Commonwealth pageant winner was confirmed by the Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Babafemi disclosed that the suspect surrendered to the Agency on Wednesday 28th August, 2024.

According to the statement, “A wanted ex-beauty queen, Ms. Aderinoye Queen Christmas also known as Ms. Queen Oluwadamilola Aderinoye has surrendered to the Lagos Command of the Agency after about eight months in hiding.

“She was declared wanted by the Agency in January after she escaped from her Lekki, Lagos residence when NDLEA operatives raided the apartment inside Oral estate in Lekki on Wednesday 24th January following credible intelligence she deals in illicit substances.

“Recovered from her home during the search witnessed by the estate officials include 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, large quantities of drugs packing plastics, a black RAV 4 SUV marked Lagos KSF 872 GQ, and her picture frame among others.

“The suspect who claimed she has been hiding in Akure Ondo state since January when she escaped arrest in Lekki Lagos however surrendered to the Agency on Wednesday 28th August”.