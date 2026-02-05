Wales police arrests 15yrs old student for stabbing teacher

A 15-year-old pupil has been taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault on a teacher at Milford Haven Comprehensive School, where the educator sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a weapon brandished during the incident.

Emergency services were called to the school, prompting an immediate lockdown that was later lifted once the situation was brought under control and pupils were deemed safe.

The attack occurred at approximately 3:20 pm on Thursday at the Milford Haven Comprehensive School in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales. Police confirmed that the teacher’s injury was not caused by stabbing.

Superintendent Chris Neve of Dyfed-Powys Police said, “We can confirm police are at Milford Haven Comprehensive School following a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil brandishing a weapon at the school at approximately 3:20 pm. The teacher’s injury is not a stab wound. A lockdown was implemented but has now been lifted. The teacher is receiving medical treatment for their injuries.”

“All pupils at the location are safe, and most have gone home. Officers remain at the school. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody,” he added.

“Police attended the school following a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil. All pupils are safe, and most have left the school. Officers remain on site, and any planned after-school events have been cancelled this evening,” a spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council also confirmed.

The exact nature of the weapon and the circumstances surrounding the attack remain under investigation, with officers maintaining a presence at the school to support the community and gather further evidence.