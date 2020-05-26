Waheed Bakare impacted lives through journalism – Sanwo-Olu  

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that the late New Telegraph’s Saturday Editor, Waheed Bakare, who died on Sunday night after a brief illness, impacted lives through his journalism profession.

The Governor, who commiserated with the management and staff of the New Telegraph newspaper, described the loss as the painful end of a promising journalistic career.

Sanwo-Olu, through a statement released to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, said though the death of the late editor was a rude shock to his family, friends, colleagues, and associates, it should be accepted as the will of Allah.

“We should be consoled by the modest achievements of the late editor. Death is inevitable as we all will die. Our goal in life is not to live forever but to create something that will outlive us, bearing it in mind that it is not the length of life that matters, but the depth of life.”

“Waheed lived an exemplary life. He was a devout Muslim, a dutiful husband, and a good father to his children. Above all, he touched millions of lives through his chosen profession as a journalist, who rose to the position of Saturday editor of a national newspaper,” the statement read.

The Governor, however, consoled the Lagos State chapter and the national body of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), as well as the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) on the death of Waheed Bakare, who he described as a cerebral and prolific writer.

“No doubt, the Nigeria Union of Journalists both at the State and the national level, as well as the Nigeria Guild of Editors, will by now be mourning the loss of an illustrious member. I pray that God will comfort you.

“May God comfort his immediate family, friends, and associates. May God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. May He grant the soul of Waheed al-Jannah Firdaus, amen.” Sanwo-Olu said.