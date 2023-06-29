Wahab preaches love, peaceful coexistence during Eid celebration

As Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid-El Kabir to commemorate the fulfilment of the promise made by Prophet Ibrahim and the survival of his son, Ismaheel, former Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, has congratulated Muslims for being alive to witness another celebration.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful, Wahab urged that they imbibe the tenets of the Eid-El Kabir including devotion to God, fulfilment of promises made, obedience and love for one another.

In a statement released today, the immediate Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education noted that there is a need for Nigerians to live peacefully together, show love and respect for one another, while they eschew bitterness or any act that capable of promoting hatred and unrest among themselves.

Wahab, while expressing optimism that democracy in the country had come to stay, urged politicians and their followers to close ranks and work together with everyone irrespective of their ideology during the just concluded general election, for the unity and stability of the country.

“Elections had come and gone, winners had emerged and resumed various political offices across the country, it is imperative that we put party affinity by the side, while we focus on the task of rebuilding this nation irrespective of our differences and ideologies of our different political parties”, Wahab stated.

Wahab, while noting that the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has started on a good pedestal, appealed that Nigerians be patient with the ongoing national reforms already embarked upon by the administration.

The former aide noted that there is a strong reason for the country to get it right at this time that the nation’s democracy is gradually gathering momentum.

He, therefore, charged Muslims, especially those on the holy Pilgrimage in Mecca to use the opportunity to pray for oneness, peaceful coexistence and unity of the country as well as for democracy and good governance to thrive in the country.

“In the spirit of celebration by our Muslim brothers and sisters, I want to urge Nigerians to love one another, embrace peace, stop killings and unjust spilling of innocent blood in every part of the country, While we allow justice, equity and transparency in the nation’s judiciary”, Wahab said.

