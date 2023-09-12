Wahab, Bush-Alebiosu, Aregbe, two others lead Sanwo-Olu cabinet

Ahead inauguration of over 35 cabinet members expected to work with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in achieving the administration second term’s THEMES Plus agenda.

During their screening by the Lagos State House o Assembly, close watchers took a critical look at the new team and the values they are expected that they will bring to Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Based on their performance before the screening panel at the parliament; their achievements in public service; and their rich political profile, some have argued that a number of them have proved their mettle in chosen endeavours and are very worthy of their inclusion in the team.

However, a few of them have, been identified as the ‘Top Strikers’ that would score the goal Lagosians are looking forward to during this second term. And they are expected to perform exceptionally as they would bring their wealth of experience to assist the administration record landmark achievements in its quest to ensure that Lagos improve on its megacity status.

Tokunbo Wahab popularly called TKW is a lawyer of over 15 years and politician with his career in politics starting as far back as 1993 during the famously annulled national elections. Dubbed the voice of a new generation. He is an Alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the Wharton University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the International Bar Association. Tokunbo was a Partner at Wall and Ace where he anchored the vision after cutting his teeth at both Paul Usoro (SAN) & Co and Aluko & Oyebode, Lagos Nigeria.

Tokunbo is a strong advocate of equity and justice and passionately believes everyone deserves equal opportunities regardless of class or strata. This led him to provide countless pro-bono legal services to the poor and under-privileged right from his post-law school days and recently earned him a Lagos State recognition award presented by His Excellency, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) during the Lagos Public Interest Law Partnership (LPILP) in April 2014.

He was born into into the Otuwunmi Ateshinmara Royal Dynasty of Ketu in Epe Local Government area of Lagos State. His mother, Muyi Wahab (Nee Sosanya Aberuagba) was a prominent Women Political Leader both in Epe and Sagamu. A dogged grassroots mobilizer, a role she employed in her tireless support for the Late Chief MKO Abiola, who was the Presidential Flag bearer under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 12th 1993 elections. She died on the same day of the election, few hours after casting her vote for MKO.

Tokunbo at the same time was also a student union leader and president of the Law Students Union of the University of Benin, leading several protests in the heat of the June 12 Democracy Struggle. As the UNIBEN Student Union Leader he came into serious confrontation with the Abacha Military Government, was physically assaulted in April 1994 thrown in to detention for weeks. This almost cost him his graduation from Uniben. One of the credits you cannot take away from Tokunbo is how he stabilised the tertiary education sector in Lagos state, as well as the up-scaling of some of the institutions to University status, especially the College of Education and the Polytechnic.

Dayo Bush-Alebiosu: One of the leading lights Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be expecting to transform his THEMES Plus agenda to dividends of democracy for Lagosians during his second term is Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, a former two-term federal lawmaker in the House of Representatives. Though an Architect of over three decades, he once served as Special Assistant on Housing to the Bola Tinubu, when he (Tinubu) was Governor of Lagos.

His ability to transform systems stand him out, that is why his admirers at the parliament often refer to him as ‘Mr fix it’, because tough and challenging assignments were often assigned to him. He was made to head the committee on Economic and Financial Crimes Committee (EFCC) during the dreaded days of Nuhu Ribadu, a time no one dares the anti-corruption agency. He was also moved to chair the committee on Treaties and Agreements, where he was responsible for harmonizing the treaties entered into by Nigeria. This was novel at the time.

Bush-Alebiosu was responsible for the call for re-negotiation of the Green Tree Agreement involving Nigeria and Cameroon over the disputed Bakassi Peninsula in line with the decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ceding Nigerian territory to Cameroon.

He was also a member of the house committee on Land Transport, Justice, and Science and Technology. The payment of compensation to Dana Air crash victims, ban on caffeinated energy drinks on youths, investigation of the brutal killing of the ‘ALUU’ four students, and many others are some of his achievements

After serving two-terms as a parliamentarian, he embarked on academic sojourn at Harvard University, Massachusetts, USA where he was trained in Leadership, Policy and Decision Making. He also trained in Personal Development at the Coaching Academy London and Dynamic Leadership at the University College London. He thereafter proceeded to study for his B.A and M.Sc in Leadership and Management. He is currently pursuing his PGD in Strategic Leadership at the Warwick University, UK.

One thing Mr Governor can count on for bringing Dayo Bush to his team is his in-depth knowledge of the legislature. It is therefore worthy of note that, as he said during the screening process at the house of assembly, Mr Governor has got a parliamentarian in his cabinet who would help him understand the psychology of the parliament further improve the relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

Aregbe Idris: He stands as a distinguished Lagos grassroots politician, radiating an air of class, finesse, and an unwavering ardor for fostering youth capacity building and development. Merging his innovative energy with a profound dedication to youth engagement, he has laid the groundwork for effective governance, instigating notable ripple effects across the landscape.

Hailed as a true son-of-the-soul and well-known native of Lagos Island, Idris is a man of many facets, donning the roles of a savvy businessman, visionary entrepreneur, an ardent promoter of African culture, and a benevolent philanthropist. His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Political Science from the esteemed University of Lagos, where he is also currently pursuing a post-graduate degree in Mass Communication, exemplifying his quest for knowledge and intellectual refinement.

The trajectory of Idris’ journey into youth enlightenment, engagement, and political inclusion began after attaining his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. Driven by an appreciation of the imperative connection between government and its people, he embarked on a mission to bridge the gap, foreseeing a landscape of political progress, economic opportunities, and social harmony.

Through the visionary ‘Redrive Naija’ initiative, Slum Evolution, Our Lagos, Your Lagos, and various other youth empowerment endeavors, Idris has been the catalyst for channeling Lagos and the nation towards 21st-century development, with a particular focus on uplifting the youths he represents.

At the heart of his advocacy lies the ground-breaking ‘The Lagos Youth Initiative,’ a platform aimed at nurturing campaigns, news, and information management, fostering a harmonious space for addressing feisty issues affecting the youth. This novel initiative provides an invaluable podium for young people to organize, network, express their aspirations, and actively participate in creating viable solutions.

As an ardent African cultural enthusiast, Idris perceives the untapped economic potential in African culture as a powerful means for youth empowerment, tourism promotion, and other economically aligned initiatives. He initiated the cultural movement ‘SISI-OGE,’ which later evolved into ‘CULTURATI,’ Africa’s premier cultural fusion, where cultural excellence is rewarded and celebrated while creating countless business opportunities for young cultural enthusiasts.

Understanding the urgency of addressing issues confronting today’s youth and society at large, Idris founded the Culturati Academy in Lagos, offering out-of-school and redundant youths the opportunity to learn trades and crafts, fostering economic growth and self-sufficiency.

Making significant strides in the hospitality sub-sector, Idris established ‘Lagos Fries,’ a trendy café for fine dining, and the boutique hotel ‘Connecting Lagos Suites.’ These ventures have garnered international acclaim and have been instrumental in hosting several distinguished conferences.

Idris’ sterling contributions have been widely acknowledged, leading to a plethora of honors, recognition, and awards from various states, national institutions, as well as local and international organizations. His unwavering spirit and demonstrated capabilities position him perfectly for high future responsibilities in Lagos State and Nigeria, solidifying him as an indispensable asset for the nation’s growth and progress.

Lawal Pedro, a Senior Advocate of Nigerian(SAN): This is another star in the studded team of Mr Governor; Lawal Pedro is a one time Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice. He was born in the Campos, Brazilian Quarters area of Lagos State to the families of Libento Momoh Pedro and Ojutiku-Ambose Branch of Akinsemoyin Royal Family.

He attended Christ Church Cathedral Primary School, Broad Street, Lagos where he obtained the First School Leaving Certificate; Anwar-Ul-Islam College Agege, Lagos (formerly known as Ahamadiyya College, Agege) and Methodist Boys High School, Lagos where he obtained his West African School Certificate and Higher School Certificate respectively.

He obtained his Law degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) with a Second-Class Upper honours degree in 1985, and was called to the Bar in 1986 after attending the Nigerian Law School. He had his mandatory national service (NYSC) as a Legal Officer in the Ibadan Western Regional Office of First Bank of Nigeria Plc. Thereafter, he cut his teeth as a private legal practitioner in the law office of Dele Akinmusuti & Co.

Pedro joined the Lagos State Ministry of Justice in December 1987 and worked in various directorates before being elevated to the position of Director of Civil Litigation in 2006. He held the position until he was appointed the Solicitor General of Lagos State and Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice in April 2008. In recognition of his contributions and dedication to the legal profession in Nigeria, Pedro was elevated to the Inner Bar as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in December 2008.

He served as Head of Prosecution of many high-profile criminal cases in Lagos State between 2008 and 2015 up to the Supreme Court. Pedro retired from the Lagos State public service in August 2015 to return to private legal practice as Principal Partner in the law firm of Lawal Pedro SAN & Associates, with offices in Lagos and Abuja.

Pedro is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Ciarb) Nigeria Branch, an examiner of the Institute of Arbitrators Nigeria, and a certified Mediator (CEDR). He is also an author of various published legal texts including Jurisdiction of Courts in Nigeria, Nigeria’s Quest for Egalitarian Federalism, and Contemporary Issues in Nigeria Constitutional Law (Contributor).

Abisola Olusanya; She is a tenacious and result-oriented professional with almost 10 years of professional experience in leadership roles in Sales & Marketing and Supply Chain management – executing strategies towards Food security, SME inclusion, growth and profitability within a sustainable ecosystem. She is a leader with participative management style and proficiency in establishing and managing entire operations with key focus on a sustainable organizational culture.

She attended St. Margaret Nursery & Primary school (Ikorodu) and obtained her First Leaving Certificate in 1994, and then proceeded to Queen’s College, Yaba- Lagos for her secondary education where she finished in 2000. Armed with a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from the University of Lagos (2006) and an MBA from the prestigious Lagos Business School (2011), Ms. Olusanya is well-tuned to global management practices.

Olusanya joined Olam International – one of the world’s largest Food and Agri Supply chain companies in 2011 under the company’s West African Management training program, where her immediate stellar performance propelled her to senior management level by end of 2014. Her work leading Sales, Marketing and Supply chain operations for one of the largest business segments in Olam (Ghana) has provided her with extensive industry and international exposure to trading which has enabled a broad global mindset as a result of working with stakeholders in Mozambique, Cameroun, Vietnam, Thailand, India, UAE, and Singapore.

Her efforts in the Imota Rice Mill initiative and other landmark achievements in the Agric sector cannot be over-emphasized since she was first appointed as the Special Adviser to the Governor till when she took over as the Commissioner during the first term of Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

