WAEC withdraws 2025 secondary school exam results over glitches

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has temporarily withdrawn access to the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results due to technical glitches that affected the accuracy of some scores.

The examination council explained that the issues were discovered during an internal review of the recently released results.

According to WAEC, the issue was traced to its recent implementation of paper serialisation in subjects such as Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics.

“It is also worth noting that this is in line with best practices in assessment. The paper serialisation was carried out in Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics. However, an internal post result release procedure revealed some technical bugs in the results.

“The council, being a responsive body that is sensitive to fairness and professionalism, has decided to urgently review and correct the technical glitches that led to the situation. As a result, access to the WASSCE (SC) 2025 results has been temporarily denied on the result checker portal,” a statement signed by its acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina.

WAEC assured candidates and the general public that it is working with transparency and urgency to resolve the issue within the next 24 hours.

The council apologized for the inconvenience and advised candidates who had previously checked their results to recheck after 24 hours for the updated and accurate scores.

