WAEC shuts down result portal over technical hitches

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has suspended its result-checking portal following a wave of technical disruptions that affected access to the newly released 2025 WASSCE results.

Thousands of candidates eager to check their performance have been unable to do so, as the portal, hosted at waecdirect.org, was shut down shortly after the results were released online.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday evening, WAEC explained the situation:

“WAEC hereby informs the general public that the result checker portal @waecdirect.org is temporarily shut down due to technical issues. However, the Council is working assiduously to ensure that candidates can access their results in the next 24 hours. Please bear with us.”

Although WAEC did not disclose the exact nature of the technical glitch, the council gave assurances that its technical team is working around the clock to restore access.

The Guild gathered that the problem began after a heavy surge in online traffic caused the platform to crash, leaving many candidates across West Africa frustrated.

The 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results were officially released two days ago before the portal experienced the disruption.