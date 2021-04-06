WAEC releases 2021 WASSCE results 26days after examination

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates 2021 – First Series barely a month after conclusion of the exercise.

The examination body explained that the move was in line with the council’s commitment to promoting an efficient examination process as against what was obtainable in time past.

WAEC’s Head, Nigeria National Office, Patrick Areghan, said that the examination was primarily designed to help candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions reduce the waiting time for results and beat admission deadlines.

Giving a breakdown of the results on Tuesday while briefing newsmen, Areghan said that statistics of candidates’ performance showed that out of 7,289 candidates that sat the examination:

“Two Thousand Nine Hundred and Thirty-Eight (2,938) candidates representing 40.31 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics; out of which One Thousand Three Hundred and Ninety-Six (1,396) were male and One Thousand five Hundred and Forty-Two (1,542) were female candidates, representing 47.52%and 52.48 % respectively;

“Two Thousand One Hundred and Ninety-Five (2,195) candidates representing 30.11 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, One Thousand and Seventy-Four (1,074) i.e. 48.93 per cent were male candidates, while One Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-One (1,121) i.e. 51.07 per cent were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019 and 2020, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 26.08 per cent and 32.23 per cent respectively. Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 2.12 per cent in performance in this regards.