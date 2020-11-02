WAEC releases 2020 SSCE results, others on hold

The West African Examinations Council has released the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WAEC) results, saying out of the 1,538,445 candidates that sat for the examination, results of 215,149 candidates were withheld.

The examination body explained that a total of 1,549,740 candidates registered for the examination and that 1,338,348 candidates representing 86.99 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects – with or without English Language and Mathematics.

The Head of WAEC Nigeria, Patrick Areghan, said that 1,003,668 candidates representing 65.24 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos on Monday, Areghan said that the results of 215,149 candidates representing 13.98% are being withheld, a development he claimed, was not unconnected to reported cases of examination malpractice.

According to him, a total of 1,549,740 candidates registered for the examination from 19,129 recognized secondary schools in Nigeria, and of the number that registered for the examination, 1,538,445 candidates sat the examination.

“The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates in the examination shows that out of the 1,538,445 candidates that sat the examination, 1,338,348 candidates, representing 86.99%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (i.e with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics;

“1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24%, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. Of this number 497,139 i. e. 49.53% were male candidates, while 506,529 i.e. 50.47% were female candidates.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for school candidates, 2019, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 64.18%. Thus, there is a marginal 1.06% improvement in performance in this regard.”

On the withheld results, Areghan said, “the cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course. The committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools.

“81,718 candidates, representing 5.31% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates. Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.”