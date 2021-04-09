WAEC fixes new date for 2021 WASSCE commencement

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria, has announced a new date for the commencement of its 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), fixed August/September as the new date for the examination.

The examination body postponed the 2021 WASSCE examination, which was supposed to hold in May/June till August/September, saying the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were still very much felt in the education sector, and the academic calendar had been distorted.

It was stated that the new date announced by the examination body was in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

In a statement on Friday, Acting Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, said WAEC Nigeria Head, Patrick Areghan, was quoted out of context at a briefing on Tuesday when he announced the release of results of WASSCE for private candidates.

Ojijeogu noted that the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic have distorted the academic calendars of schools, therefore, it would be impossible for candidates to sit for the examination in May/June as earlier scheduled, stressing that most of the schools are still in their first term.

After the decision to postpone this year’s examination, the spokesman added that the international timetable for the conduct of the examination would be released in due course.

The statement said Areghan had at the Tuesday briefing said, “Let me also use this opportunity to dispel rumors being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector.

“The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year. A convenient International Timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released.”

The statement added, “The arrangement is in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Consequently, the Council wishes to inform schools, candidates, and the general public that the examination will hold from August 16, 2021, to September 30, 2021. The International timetable for the conduct of the examination will be released in due course.”