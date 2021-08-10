Report on Interest
WAEC fixes date for 2021 WASSCE commencement

By News Desk

By The Guild

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would begin on August 16, 2021.

It explained that the 2021 examinations would span seven weeks and that the exercise would come to an end on 30 September 2021

The Head, WAEC Nigeria office, Patrick Areghan, made the announcement in Lagos on Tuesday.

“In accordance with the Final International Timetable, the WASCCE 2021 will take place throughout the sub-region from Monday, 16h August to Friday, 8th October 2021. However, the examination will end in Nigeria on 30 September 2021- spanning a period of seven – weeks,” he said.

