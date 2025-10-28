WAEC denies restricting candidates’ subject choices for 2026

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has denied reports alleging that it directed senior secondary students to limit their subject choices for the forthcoming 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

The council also noted that it did not issue any such directives nor restrict the choice of students to offer any particular subjects for WASSCE (SC) 2026 as alleged.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Moyosola Adeshina, WAEC described the reports as an “unfounded assumption.”

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has noted with concern recent media publications that alleged that the Council directed the restriction of Senior Secondary students to offer specific subject(s) for the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates (SC) 2026,” the statement read.

“WAEC wishes to categorically distance itself from this unfounded assumption and the information making the rounds on the said subject. WAEC hereby affirms that the Council did not issue any such directive(s) nor restrict the choice of students to offer any particular subject(s) for WASSCE (SC) 2026 as alleged.”

The council explained that the development and regulation of school curricula in Nigeria fall under the responsibility of the Federal Government, not the Council.

It noted that as an examination body, its role is limited to implementing government-approved education policies through assessments.

According to the Council, any modification or introduction of curriculum in Nigeria follows due process as mandated by the Federal Government and is not carried out arbitrarily by WAEC. The organization reaffirmed its adherence to established legal and operational frameworks of its host country.

Schools, stakeholders, and the public were advised to disregard the misleading reports and rely only on official information from WAEC regarding examination guidelines and procedures.

WAEC further assured that it remains committed to professionalism, transparency, and fairness in its operations, guaranteeing all candidates equal opportunities for assessment in the 2026 WASSCE.