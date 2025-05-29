WAEC blames WASSCE delay on logistical challenges

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has apologised for the delay in the administration of the English Language Papers II and III in the ongoing 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The council attributed the unusual late-night conduct of the exam to intensified efforts to prevent question paper leaks and safeguard the integrity of the examination.

According to WAEC, the delay, for a paper originally scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, resulted from its heightened attempts to curb malpractice, particularly the leakage of question papers.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Moyosola Adeshina, the council explained that although it successfully secured the integrity of the exam, it encountered logistical challenges and security concerns that disrupted the planned schedule.

“WAEC is collaborating with security agencies to ensure such delays do not happen again, We recognise the importance of the timely conduct of examinations and the impact of this decision on candidates, schools, and parents. We sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused,” she said.

The council expressed appreciation for the understanding and support of all stakeholders during the disruption, reiterating its commitment to upholding the highest standards in examination administration and promoting academic excellence.

Reports emerged Wednesday night showing hundreds of students across the South-West, including Lagos, Osun, Ogun, and Oyo States, sitting for the English Language paper hours after the scheduled time, with the exam running into the night.

Videos shared on social media captured students hunched over exam scripts under flashlights, painting a stark picture of the situation.

A WAEC supervisor in Lagos, who requested anonymity, confirmed that invigilators had to wait for the question papers to arrive before the exam could begin.