WAEC blames Ekiti delayed results on website traffic, apologises

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has apologized to students, particularly the Ekiti State Government over delay in release of the 2020 results of public schools, saying the delay experienced was not unconnected to traffic congestion on the council’s website.

The examination body explained that contrary to reports in some section of the media, the council did not deliberately withheld results of public schools across the state on alledged state government’s indebtedness.

WAEC’s Branch Controller, Olajide Hakeem, who claried that the state was not indebted to the examination body, maintained that the delayed experienced by students was not peculiar to the state alone.

Through a letter dated 5th November 2020 and signed by Hakeem for the Head of National Office, and addressed to the state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, the council said that the rumours of indebtedness was handiwork of agents of confusion.

“On behalf of the national office and the entire WAEC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology for the delay that occurred in the release of the Ekiti State public schools’ results.

“The Council wishes to state clearly that, the Ekiti State was not in any way indebted to WAEC. However, it should be noted that many candidates from all parts of the country were unable to access their results throughout yesterday (Wednesday) due to the heavy traffic congestion on our side. The results were eventually accessed 5.45 pm on Wednesday.

“We condemn in its entirety any attempt by anybody or group making campaign of calumny to achieve any selfish desires on this very sensitive issue.

“Ekiti State government remains one of our very reliable clients and we cherish the cordial relationship existing between the state and the council, which we intend to keep. We regret any inconvenience arising from the delay of results of the Ekiti State public schools,” the letter read.