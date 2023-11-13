Report on Interest
JUST IN: LASG okays full reopening of pry, secondary schools

The Guild

Lagos Govt., UNICEF advance gender-based violence advocacy 

The Guild

Lebanon ship mishap death toll hits seven, over 45 missing

Education

WAEC adopts CBT examination for SSCE, others

By News Desk

By The Guild

As part of measures to curb examination malpractices, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has adopted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

WAEC said that the new innovation would kick off with the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates scheduled for February 2024.

The examination body made its decision public through a statement signed by the Acting head, Public Affairs Unit, WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, and made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to the statement, “In line with global best practices, the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders, that it has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer Based Examination (CBE).”

