Visitation panel submits report on UNILAG leadership tussle

The Special Presidential Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government for a fact-finding mission on the leadership tussle at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos has concluded its mission and submitted the report.

It would be recalled that the institution had been embroiled in crisis following the removal of its erstwhile Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by its governing council, a development that led to the setting up of the panel.

Prof Ogundipe was removed from office by the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council over allegations of financial infractions among others allegations bordering on abuse of office.

Upon setting up the Prof Tukur Sa’ad-led panel, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had given the panel was given two- weeks to complete its assignment and submit the report.

Receiving the report on behalf of the apex government on Thursday, said that appropriate action would be taken in studying the report and ensure full implementation of the panel’s recommendations.

“The visitor of the university, after due consideration of the report, will take a decision on the matter as appropriate in order to restore peace and conducive learning atmosphere in the university of Lagos and the university system as a whole,” the minister said.