Violence erupts after Kwara Govt. approved hijab usage in schools

Hours after Kwara State Government reopened 10 secondary schools shut over face-off on usage of hijaab (Muslim headscarf), religious groups in the state have resorted to violence in an apparent rejection of the government decision.

As gathered, opposing religious adherents, particularly Muslim and Christians engaged in fisticuffs with each group attacking its opponents with different objects on Wednesday after the government’s directive.

It was learnt that while Muslim faithful was at home with the government’s decision, Christian adherents rejected the directive in its totality claiming the move was targeted at putting its followers at disadvantaged point in the scheme of things across the state.

The tensed situation grew worse as angry Christian and Muslim faithful threw various objects including stones and plastic chairs at themselves as shown in several video clips online.

It was gathered that both warring groups engaged themselves in war of words that culminated into throwing of stones at themselves over resumption of the schools, thereby injuring many people.

Many people were seen with blood on their heads as they sustained injuries from stones thrown at them. The incident, it was learnt, happened at Baptist Secondary school, Surulere, and ECWA School, Oja Iya, both in the Ilorin metropolis.

The security operatives close to the school had to call for reinforcement to calm the situation. The operatives dispersed the warring group with tear gas.

It would be recalled that the government reopened 10 secondary schools shut over face-off on the usage of hijaab and cautioned the teachers and principals against continued discrimination of the headcover within the school premises.

It said that the affected schools leadership should commence academic activities beginning from Wednesday, March 17, 2021 and hold at least two-hour extra lesson for all West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) applicants after school hours daily.

The government stated that the decision to reopen the affected schools, even as stakeholders’ continued engagement to restore peace and harmony, was taken after a thorough consideration of the WASSCE applicants.

The reopening of the schools and other details were contained in a statement made available to The Guild on Wednesday and signed by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Kemi Adeosun, adding that the government would provide light lunch for the students until the beginning of their exams while teachers allotted for the extra coaching will get stipends for their efforts.

“This is to bring the students up to speed ahead of the impending external examination. The closure of the schools was necessary to forestall security breaches that may affect lives and properties.

“The government is convinced that its policy to allow willing Muslim schoolgirls to wear their hijaab in public schools will lead to sustainable peace and communal harmony anchored on mutual respect and understanding.

“This path to mutual respect, understanding, and peace with regards to hijaab had long been adopted in all of northern Nigeria and many states in the Southwest such as Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, and Oyo States.

“The government sincerely commends the Christian and Muslim leaders for their understandings and their efforts to build peace within their respective communities in the past weeks. It urges everyone to join hands with the government to raise a generation of schoolchildren who will respect one another’s differences and together build a sustainable future for our state.

“Finally, the government reminds all its employees such as school principals and teachers in the affected schools to take special note of the policy. There will be zero tolerance for violations of anyone’s fundamental human rights under their watch”, it added.