Villareal manager turns down Newcastle United job offers

The Spanish football club, Villareal, manager, Unai Emery, has turned down the offer to manage an English club, Newcastle United, saying he is fully committed to his current employer.

Emery said that he turned down the offer from the English Premier League team since his current employer has provided an avenue for him to achieve his ambition as a manager and would not trade their loyalty with a resignation from the club.

He announced his decision to remain with the Spanish club on Wednesday after Newcastle owners contacted him to guide the club through the season following the sack of former manager, Steve Bruce.

Emery, who was Paris St Germain, and Arsenal’s former manager, was the leading contender to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle after the Englishman was sacked shortly after the club was taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The Spanish tactician thanked Newscastle for considering him for the job, describing the offer as tempting and irresistible, but that he had made the decision to stay in Spain.

“Despite the noise that was coming from another country, inside Villarreal we worked with transparency and loyalty with club and players, which for me is the most important.” “Villarreal is my home and my commitment with them is 100 percent.”

“I’m honestly flattered by the interest of a great club but more thankful for being here and I have communicated to (Villarreal’s) president that I want to stay with this project because of the commitment and respect from everyone inside the club,” he added.

According to him, we have an important game on Sunday (against Getafe in LaLiga) and I hope we can win it together. I will see you in the stadium.

Emery, who is under contract until July 2023, has a six million euro release clause, which Newcastle would have part with to secure the services of the Villareal manager.

In July 2020, the Spaniard took over the managerial position at Villarreal, barely eight months after being fired by Arsenal due to a bad run of results.

Villarreal won their first major title last season when they defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final, but they have struggled in LaLiga this season and are currently 13th in the standings.

