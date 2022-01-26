Villagers link Fulani to jihadist attacks across Ivory Coast

Friction and suspicion are almost palpable in Kafolo, a small town near the border with Burkina Faso where jihadists have struck twice in less than 18 months, killing 16 soldiers.

With the jihadist attacks in northern Ivory Coast, the incidents have ramped up hostility towards the Fulani, a mainly Muslim ethnic group that some accuse of providing the bulk of the raiders.

The development had forced the army to established a large camp at the entrance to Kafolo and the few visitors are greeted by a watchtower overlooking the dusty trail leading to the town.

In the shade of a great tree, the air fresh and dry in the harmattan wind of the morning, the Kafolo village chief, Bamba Tiemoko, said that the first attack in June 2020 had had dramatic repercussions.

According to him, people were frightened — it was the first time that this had happened to us. People stopped going into the fields or fishing and some villagers are still afraid.

Also reacting to the incident, president of the region’s youth association, Lamissa Traore, said that the villagers were still concerned about the attacks and such has restrained their open activities and hampered their normal lives.

“We are always scared but we deal with it. We try not to stay in the fields too long, to come back before noon,” he said. On her part, secretary of a local women’s association, Clarisse Siphoho, said “I no longer go into the fields, I’m afraid to come across Peuls. Most of those who came and carried out the attacks are Peul. We are wary now.” referring to a name by which the Fulani are commonly known.

Meanwhile, in the absence of claims of responsibility for the Kafolo attacks, the Ivorian authorities have said they were the work of foreign nationals.

More locally the language is veiled, but the finger usually gets pointed at Fulani — semi-nomadic herders who are scattered across several countries in West Africa and often cross the porous border with Burkina Faso to graze their oxen in Ivory Coast.

“We have our eyes on them,” acknowledged a regional official who said the public were being urged to alert the authorities if they spotted anything untoward.

“We are very suspicious when a foreigner arrives in the village. We ask questions about his purpose of travel, his destination and we can take him to the soldiers,” Tiemoko, the village chief, confirmed.

After the June 2020 attack, many Fulani who had been part of the community left overnight. “There used to be a great brotherhood. But after the attack, there were arrests and the Peuls left. If they leave, it’s because they blame themselves for something,” said Tiemoko.

One Fulani in Kafolo, going by the pseudonym of Amadou, said that he had spent three and a half months in prison in Korhogo, the main city in northern Ivory Coast, because he was suspected of having a link with the attackers.

After being released, he returned to live in the area. “Here, when people see a Peul passing by on a motorbike in the village, they are afraid and see him as a jihadist,” Amadou said.

He said that he was married to an Ivorian woman and did not feel sidelined by the community, although he wondered about the sudden departure of other Fulani.

While the strong military presence reassured local people, many deplored the consequences of the attacks, notably for tourism in the region, which has been classified in the red zone by most Western countries, restricting travel to necessary business trips.

In the Sahel to the north of Ivory Coast, years of jihadist attacks have ravaged the economies of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The Kafolo Safari Lodge, with its 40 rooms and safari opportunities in the nearby Comoe National Park, one of the largest and oldest in the country, has been closed for months.

“People no longer invest, no one sleeps here, not even civil servants passing through the village,” said Paterne Diabate, a villager. “The jihadists have won this battle,” he complained.

