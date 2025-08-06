Villagers kill Yobe teenager for goat theft

A young boy identified as Ahmadu Buba, from Agidini village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area, has been lynched by a group of villagers in a rural Yobe community over his alleged involvement in the theft of a goat.

The victim was killed after being caught attempting to steal a goat from a farmer’s residence alongside two others, who managed to escape the scene.

Buba was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the General Hospital in Babbangida, where he was admitted after sustaining machete injuries inflicted by the enraged mob.

The incident, as gathered, occurred yesterday in Sasawa village, located in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to eyewitness accounts, the teenager tragically lost his life after he was caught and brutally attacked with machetes after allegedly refusing to flee with his accomplices.

The source revealed that the goat’s owner, aided by local residents, tracked the suspects by following their footprints.

“While the others escaped, Ahmadu attempted to defend himself but was overwhelmed. He sustained multiple machete wounds to the head and neck,” a local source told The Guild.

He further stated that the victim’s father, Umaru Adamu, reportedly informed the police of the assault later that evening, few hours after the mob had carried out the act of jungle justice.

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Police Command has launched a full investigation into the incident and initiated a manhunt to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

“We have initiated a full-scale inquiry into the incident, and appropriate legal action will follow based on our findings,” a police spokesperson said.