Villagers abandon homes after gunmen attack Ebonyi community

Residents of Ataroga, a border settlement in Ado Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have been gripped by fear after unknown gunmen invaded the village and slaughtered several cows.

The attack, which reportedly occurred early Sunday morning in the community which shares a boundary with Benue State, has caused panic and forced many residents to flee, worsening the already fragile security situation in the area.

Locals say the incident, believed to be linked to herder-farmer tensions common in the region, also involved vandalism of homes and looting of property, leaving parts of the community in ruins.

A circulating video on social media shows distressed residents calling for urgent government and security intervention, as well as the Izzi-speaking community largely deserted with destroyed properties scattered across the village.

In the video, a resident claimed that suspected Igede assailants stormed Ataroga around 4 a.m., killed the cattle, and dispersed the herders, a move believed to have provoked retaliation from herders.

The speaker stressed that the Izzi people were not responsible for the killings and directly appealed to Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru to intervene and protect the community.

Residents also alleged that herders have since retaliated, setting homes ablaze and killing some locals. These reports have not been independently verified, as security agencies continue investigations and have made a few arrests.

Tension remains high, with several houses destroyed, properties looted, and many residents displaced. Authorities are working to prevent further violence and restore calm in the volatile border area.

The state government has yet to issue an official statement, as the community continues to suffer the loss of both homes and livelihoods.