Vigilantes kill bandit leader, 188 others terrorizing Zamfara communities

Residents of villages in Zamfara State can now heave a sigh of relief and go about their daily routines after a notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Danbokolo, who had long terrorized communities, was killed by local vigilantes during a coordinated ambush.

In addition to neutralizing Danbokolo, at least 188 of his fighters, including six senior commanders, were also killed.

According to reports, the operation was carried out after vigilantes received intelligence about an impending attack by the bandits on a village in the state.

The insurgents were said to be en route to launch the attack when local security operatives confronted them in a fierce two-hour gun battle, leading to a massive death toll.

A security source revealed to journalists that Danbokolo, known to be a close ally of the infamous bandit leader, Bello Turji, was initially shot in the leg during the clash.

“His men tried to carry him through several villages in search of medical help, but nobody dared to treat him. He bled to death,” the source said.

“After he died, his men abandoned his body in a village in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where he was eventually captured by vigilantes and reportedly decapitated, with his body dismembered.

The Special Adviser on Broadcast Media to the Zamfara State Governor, Mustapha Jafaru, confirmed Danbokolo’s death and hailed it as a major success in the ongoing battle against terrorism.

“He was neutralized during a joint operation near the Nigeria–Chad border. It’s a significant victory. This is a serious setback for Turji’s gang, and we believe their days are now numbered,” Mustapha said.

Following the news of Danbokolo’s death, residents across affected communities in Zamfara and neighboring states expressed overwhelming relief, describing the development as a long-awaited turning point in their years-long struggle with fear, displacement, and insecurity.

“We are relieved beyond words. Danbokolo was responsible for countless deaths and kidnappings. His reign of terror has finally ended,” a local said.

Danbokolo had long been regarded as one of the most ruthless bandits in Nigeria’s Northwest, even more feared than his associate, Turji.

He played a central role in violent attacks across Sokoto and Zamfara States, particularly in areas like Sabon Birni, Isa, Goronyo, and Shinkafi.

According to a local security operative noted, the kingpin’s elimination was a major blow to Turji’s network.

“This isn’t just symbolic. He was the brain behind many operations. His death destabilizes their entire structure,” the source said.

Danbokolo was reportedly behind numerous atrocities, including the assassination of Sarkin Gobir Muhammad Bawa, as well as the destruction of farming communities across the region.

His group was notorious for orchestrating mass abductions, executing brutal killings, and committing widespread arson that devastated entire communities and instilled fear across the region.