Vigilantes kill 43 herdsmen across Kebbi, Niger communities

Amid ongoing bandit attacks in Northern Nigeria, which have left hundreds dead and displaced numerous households, at least 43 herdsmen have reportedly been killed by vigilante groups across several communities in Kebbi and Niger States.

The incident, which has left community leaders and residents questioning how vigilantes entrusted with their protection could become the very perpetrators of violence, occurred between October 24 and 26, 2025, across multiple communities in the two states.

In Kebbi State alone, attacks were reported in Argungu, Arewa, and Bunza Local Government Areas, where at least 37 people were killed, dozens injured, and over 200 houses destroyed.

In Niger State, six more herders were confirmed dead following similar nighttime raids on Ejjin, Runji, Majina, and Ginshi villages in Edati Local Government Area.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants moved in large numbers, some on motorcycles, others on foot, burning homes and livestock while residents fled into nearby bushes for safety.

Their actions have reportedly reignited fears of deepening hostilities between local defence groups and herders across the region.

“They came like an army,” recalled a resident of the Maini Fulani settlement in Argungu, speaking to correspondents. “Before we knew it, houses were burning everywhere, and people were shouting for help. It was pure chaos.”

Another community member alleged that the attackers came from neighbouring districts, including Yeldu in Arewa and several Bunza villages such as Tunga Bature, Sangela, and Danmairago.



Meanwhile, officials from the Kebbi State Government have since visited the affected areas, vowing to investigate the killings and support displaced families.



A government representative assured residents that “those responsible will not go unpunished,” while appealing for calm to prevent retaliatory attacks.

Reacting to the incident, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) condemned the killings, describing them as “inhumane and unjustifiable.”

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Bello Gotomo, the association urged the Federal Government and security agencies to take immediate action.

“Our members already face threats from bandits and extortion by criminals,” Gotomo said. “Now they are being killed by vigilantes acting outside the law. This cannot continue.”

MACBAN linked the violence to a misunderstanding between a farmer and a herder, noting that the herder involved had already been taken into police custody before the attacks took place.

The association, however, commended the swift intervention of the Niger State Governor for preventing further escalation.

As investigations continue, grieving families in Kebbi and Niger States remain displaced, pleading for justice and an end to the cycle of violence tearing their rural communities apart.