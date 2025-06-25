Vigilantes free three Abuja residents hours after abduction

Three residents who were abducted by kidnappers have been rescued by local vigilantes just hours after the incident, following a swift and coordinated search operation.

The victims, Ibrahim Mohammed, Sylvester Danjuma, and Cynthia John, were found and freed late Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m. near the Waru–Wasa Forest axis, a known hotspot for criminal activity.

Their release came shortly after their abduction, which raised alarms on June 22 when two abandoned Toyota Corolla vehicles were discovered at the Guzape–Abacha Barracks bypass, Abuja.

The suspicious sighting led authorities and residents to suspect foul play and triggered a prompt search effort.

Community vigilante teams immediately launched coordinated operations across nearby villages and forest routes, combing the area in a bid to rescue the missing persons.

Family members and witnesses confirmed that the victims were freed unharmed and have since reunited with their families. “We thank God they came back safe. There were no signs of injury or harm,” one of the relatives said.

Meanwhile, security operatives have opened investigations into the abduction and are working to track down those responsible with the incident sparking renewed calls for enhanced surveillance and community policing in the Federal Capital Territory.