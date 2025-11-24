Vigilantes foil bandits’ attack on Kogi community

A timely intervention by a group of vigilante operatives has thwarted an attack by some unidentified armed men on residents of a community in Kogi State.

The assailants were said to have carried out a dreadful invasion into the area, shooting sporadically to get the residents frightened to have a plain sailing entry, but were outrightly stopped by the security men after a heavy gun duel which ensued between them, resulting in a retreat by the armed men.

According to a community leader who pleaded anonymity, the invaders stormed the area in the early hours of the morning to hit the villagers unprepared in what would have been a tragic incident for the residents had the security team failed to wade in.

He added that inhabitants in Odorun area of Yagba West Local Government, where the incident happened on Monday were thrown into fear of another insecurity incident. The respondent reminisced about an incident in nearby Okoloke where a timber supplier and friend were both abducted while working on a farm.

He said that though no case of casualty was recorded, the government needs to ensure that the lingering battle with insurgency in the country at large is curbed.