One dies during Wizkid’s fiesta in Lagos

By News Desk

One person was feared dead and scores injured at Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, concert in Lagos.

From the video obtained by Guild, a man was seen writhing in pains after he was allegedly shot by a policeman on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island where the concert was held.

It was learned that the act occurred at about 6 am on Friday when the show, which attracted thousands of tourists and residents of Lagos, ended with attendees trying to leave for their respective hotels and residence.

Though no one could state reason for the act, earlier, crowd at the concert was obviously too much for the security guards to handle, leading to some heated exchange between fans and the guards who became allegedly aggressive.

To solve challenges faced by fans at the event entrance, Wizkid immediately ordered that the fans were allowed to gain entrance to the venue.

He disclosed his action in a tweet posted on his official handle to apologies to his fans and inform them of his actions.

Our correspondent gathered that the crowd was massive because tickets were already sold out days earlier with many unable to buy tickets for the show.

[6:51AM] @gidifeedtv: Man spotted lying helplessly after allegedly being shot by a police office at Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos at Wizkid?s #STARBOYFEST cc pic.twitter.com/8OgCiuvBrI #TrafficChief — #LagosTrafficReports (@TrafficChiefNG) December 27, 2019