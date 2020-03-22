VIDEO: Police arrests pastor for violating Ogun govt. social gathering directives

By Olawale Abdul-fatah

Activities at the Apostolic Church in Sagamu, Ogun State was on Sunday paralysed after police officers stormed the premises and arrested the presiding pastor for contravening the State Government law on social gathering.

The Guild gathered that the church service was at its peak when the anti-social gathering enforcement Task Force set up by the Ogun State Government arrived at the premises, sealed the premises and arrested the pastor.

Confirming the law enforcement officers action at the church, the State government in a video on its official social media handle, claimed that it was to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the state government disclosed that Officers deployed for the task began patrol of the state at about 5am, in order to ensure full compliance with the directive of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who banned high-density gatherings of more than 50 people.

The statement said: “The public is therefore enjoined to desist from organising gatherings that fall under the purview of the ban or refuse to honour an invitation to such gatherings.

“Any group of people found disobeying the Governor’s directive will be rounded up and the law would take its course, accordingly.

“The Government, however, wishes to notify the public that this ban will be enforced without infringing on anyone’s right to freedom of movement and association, as permitted by the directive”, it added.