Video: Pasuma mocks Lagos Govt. strategy on social distance enforcement

By Temitope Akintoye,

Popular musician and performer, Wasiu Alabi ‘Pasuma’, has mocked the Lagos State Government over what he termed as its selective enforcement of the social distancing order on residents of the state.

He made his sentiments known following arrest and arraignment of actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, who had flouted the state social distancing rules by throwing a birthday party for her husband despite the lockdown directives, an offense for which she was consequently sentenced to several hours community service as well as payment of N100,000 fine.

Pasuma, while reacting to a video of the embattled actress being ushered into court by teeming numbers of policemen, legal officials and reporters, called out the state government on its inability to enforce its own directives even in state establishments such as the court of law.

The fuji singer, in a statement released on his social media page, stated that the officials in the video footage were guilty of the same crime that Akindele-Bello was being tried for and also recalled that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier shut down over 70 percent of the state’s civil service, including its courts.

He said that according to instituted lockdown protocol in the state, courts were not supposed to function and that, in event that court proceedings had to be allowed, the government order of social distancing should have been implemented fully by all who were present at the time.

“Is this not what dey arrested her for??? I mean I didn’t see any social distancing here, see the closeness of many people in this video, and moreso court shouldn’t have operated or open at dis lockdown tym, Nigeria my country”.

The singer, who described Akindele-Bello as a law-abiding citizen, expressed his unwavering support for her and stated his hope that she would be relieved of her travails unscathed.

“We’re with you Funke and God will see you through (Amen)”, he said.