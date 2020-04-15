Report on Interest

Video: Women storm streets, protest against lockdown…

Temitope

Buhari cancels APC NEC meeting over party crisis

Olawale

In age of Trump, evangelicals back self-styled top U.S. pimp

The Guild
NationalNews

Video: Ogun youths set Chinese company ablaze amid lockdown extension

By Temitope

By Temitope Akintoye,

Following the Federal Government lockdown extension directive, scores of youths from one of the affected states, Ogun State, have taken to streets in protest against the stay at home orders.

Residents of the state were seen turning out in throngs and destroying property at the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, in the state.

It was alleged that the unrest was as a result of the hardships being faced by the people as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in the nation.

Watch the video below:

 

Temitope 255 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.