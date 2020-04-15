Video: Ogun youths set Chinese company ablaze amid lockdown extension

By Temitope Akintoye,

Following the Federal Government lockdown extension directive, scores of youths from one of the affected states, Ogun State, have taken to streets in protest against the stay at home orders.

Residents of the state were seen turning out in throngs and destroying property at the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, in the state.

It was alleged that the unrest was as a result of the hardships being faced by the people as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in the nation.

Watch the video below: