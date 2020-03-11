Report on Interest

(Video): Nigerian men are forcing women into buttocks surgery- Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, has blamed Nigerian men for increase in number of women engaging in buttocks surgery in the country.

Aigbe’s claim came after another Nollywod actress, Tonto Dikeh, declared that her buttocks surgery was for self-esteem since Nigerian society only embraces one that has been able to weather-the-storm and achieve success.

In a post on his official instagram page, she urged Nigerian men to also appreciate and consider women with smaller buttocks when choosing partners for dating.

She claimed that many women embark on surgery after realizing that men do not consider them attractive because they were not naturally endowed like other ladies that have larger buttocks.

 

 

