VIDEO: Moment Lagosians rescue 5yrs old girl from mother trying to kill daughter

A 5yrs old girl receiving medical treatment on brushes she sustained after her mother pushed her and was hit yesterday by a tricycle plying Cole Smith by Borno way in Ebute Meta axis of Lagos.

Residents claimed the woman attempted to kill her daughter and that she had made a series of attempts to end the little girl since a week ago.

They said the innocent girl was retrieved from the woman and handed the girl to RSS who took her to their office in fear that the innocent girl could still be hurt by the woman.

