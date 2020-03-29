Video: How Lagos trader preserves fruits in drainage

By News Desk

The Lagos State Government has arrested a fruit trader in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government, that preserves his wares with waste in drainage.

It was gathered that the arrest was made after a passer-by found him preserving the fruits in a drainage where he trades, recorded his actions and posted on social media for the state government to act.

The trader, arrested in Agungi axis of Lekki, was said to have mastered the act that he places the unripe fruits in drainage at night and remove at dawn in order to meet buyers daily demands.