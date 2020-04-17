Video: Egbe-Idimu residents nab four suspected cult members

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Residents of Agodo, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State has nabbed four suspected cult members allegedly terrorizing the area following the restriction placed on movement the Federal Government.

The four suspects were alleged to be members of the one million boys said to behind the rising cases of reported insecurity induced by the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun states respectively which had turned many residents to impromptu vigilante watching over their communities.

It was alleged that the suspects were nearly mobbed by angry youths around the community before the intervention of the elderly citizens who called for calm.

Recall that the Inspector-General Police, Adamu Muhammad, had ordered Commissioners of Police nationwide to shake up formations in their various commands in meeting the security challenges, emerging unrest, and robberies occasioned by the lockdown in the country.

Besides, Adamu also deployed special forces to douse the cases of incessant robberies and unrest in Lagos and Ogun border communities, with the special forces comprising Police Mobile Force (PMF) Units, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) are to work with police operatives of both states commands to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Watch the video below: