Video: Dugbe market on fire, traders rescue goods, other belongings

By Temitope Akintoye,

A raging inferno has broken out at the popular Dugbe Market located in Ibadan, Oyo State, razing buildings and destroying shops in the ancient city.

Traders with shops in the affected areas of Dugbe Alawo, Lebanon, and environs, made efforts in rescuing their goods and other belongings from the burning buildings, while some made efforts to put out the fire.

The Guild gathered that men of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Fire Service Station, as well as their colleagues from the State Fire Service, were promptly on the scene with three water tankers, with which they battled the rising inferno with aim to put out the flames.

More details soon.