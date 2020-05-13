Video: Agba-Inaki, Oli Ekun send peace messages to warring fans

By Temitope Akintoye,

Ace Yoruba comedian and linguist, Olalekan Olaleye, popularly known as Agba Inaki, has partnered with colleague and spoken word artiste, Oli Ekun, to bring a message of peace to warring fans on social media.

The performing artistes appealed to fans to bury the hatchet of rivalry between both camps and assured well-wishers that there was no bad blood between the two.

The Guild gathered that the call for peace had been necessitated by an ongoing social media fan-battle, which had begun as a result of a misunderstanding concerning both artistes and popular Nigerian-British actor, John Boyega.

It would be recalled that Boyega had requested Oli Ekun to translate a short video into the Yoruba language, following which Agba Inaki made and submitted a different version for the Hollywood star in a move that provoked ire of the comedian’s teeming online fans.

The Yoruba comedy acts took to their social media pages on Wednesday, calling for peace and asking fans to stop fanning the embers of discord between the artistes.

Watch the video below: