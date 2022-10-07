Victory is certain for APC from 2023 presidential election- Ngige

The Minister of Labour and productivity, Chris Ngige, has said that the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) will retain power during the 2023 presidential election if it could address disagreements between members that were rocking the party before the poll.

Ngige, who was a former governor of Anambra State, cautioned the ruling party leadership that the crisis rocking APC could degenerate should they not address them before next year.

He described the face-off between members of the APC as one still a family affairs stage and that it could be managed effectively if the leadership stand up to their responsibilities and quell them.

The minister noted that the crisis rocking the APC was far less compared to what the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the opposition party’s leaders were currently going through.

He stressed that the PDP does not stand any chance presently considering that, the crisis presently rocking the party which had continued to degenerate daily as against what was happening within the APC.

Ngige gave the assurance on Friday while responding to questions bothering on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike and political activities during an interview on a popular television programme in the country.

On the ongoing varsities strike, the minister noted that the court judgement had vindicated him and that his decision to drag the tertiary institution lecturers before the court was in interests of the students whose lives depend on ASUU’s resumption.

According to him, I am happy that the court has ordered that they should return to class and I expect them to obey the law as stipulated by the judges”.

