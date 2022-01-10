Veteran juju musician, Dayo Kujore, dies after brief illness

Veteran juju musician, Dayo Kujore, has reportedly died after brief illness in Lagos State.

The singer was said to have breathed his last on Monday morning at the health facility where he was recieving treatment for the undisclosed ailment.

Confirming the development, the singer’s widow, said that her husband died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Lagos.

The deceased attended the African Church Primary School and proceeded to African Church Secondary School for his post-elementary education. Both schools were in Igbore, Robiyan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

After his post-elementary school, the late musician went to Sabo Technical School, Ojuelegba, Lagos State, where he trained as an engineer.

Details shortly…

