Verydarkman’s arrest is abuse of power- Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest and detention of human rights activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Atiku described Otse’s continued detention as a glaring example of “political repression and abuse of power under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.”

The former vice president also criticised the continued detention without formal charges, calling it a clear violation of Otse’s constitutional rights and a disturbing sign of rising authoritarianism in the country.

Atiku through a statement issued on his official social media handle on Monday, accused the federal government of weaponizing law enforcement agencies to suppress dissent, intimidate critics, and steer the country toward authoritarian rule.

According to him, “The arrest and continued detention of social media influencer and outspoken critic, Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet another blatant abuse of power by the Tinubu administration.

“This latest episode is part of a disturbing pattern: the Tinubu regime’s relentless assault on the fundamental freedoms of Nigerians, particularly those who dare to speak truth to power or align with the political opposition.

“We must not allow state-sponsored repression to become the defining character of our democracy.

“While security agencies are quick to target dissenters and critics, often in complete disregard of due process, political loyalists with credible allegations of corruption walk free, trading sycophancy for immunity.

“The Tinubu administration’s systematic crackdown on opposition voices is nothing short of disgraceful. It is an affront to democratic norms and must be fiercely condemned and resisted