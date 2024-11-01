VeryDarkMan regains freedom after meeting bail conditions

Popular social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly called VeryDarkMan, has regained freedom after meeting his N2m bail and other stringent conditions set by the Magistrate Court in Abuja after he was caught using the Nigerian Police uniform illegally within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other conditions met by the fitness expert were depositing his international passports and other means of identification.

VeryDarkMan was arraigned on Friday at Court 1, Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 6, in the Federal Capital Territory for unauthorised use of a police uniform.

His arraignment came after he shared a video where he appeared in a police uniform, a move the law enforcement agency condemned as unauthorised.

While using the police uniform, the social media celebrity introduced himself as the “chief superintendent of police (CSP) of the online division”.

Providing the bail terms met by his client, the counsel to VeryDarkMan, Deji Ayedanju said the court ruled that the sureties are to provide means of identification and depose to affidavit to provide the defendant during trial at all times.

He added that the court ordered that the prosecutor should verify the sureties’ addresses while the sureties will also provide their utility bills.

Adeyanju stated that the court also ruled that VeryDarkMan will depose to an affidavit that he will be available at all times during trial.

He said, “Two million, two sureties in like terms. Sureties to deposit international passports, sureties to provide means of Identification. Sureties to depose to affidavit to provide the defendant during trial at all times.

“⁠Prosecutor to verify sureties’ address. Sureties to provide utility bills, defendant to depose to affidavit to be available at all times during trial. Sureties to reside within the Court’s jurisdiction, particularly Abuja municipal.”

Before the arraignment, VeryDarkMan had apologized to the police and explain that he did not intend to impersonate the law enforcement agency.

“I didn’t intend to impersonate the police in anyway and I tender my unreserved apologies to the Nigeria police force and the office of the inspector general of police,” he had said.

“I will like to use the medium to tell the general public to always seek permission from the police or other law enforcement agencies before using anything that might look like their uniform.

“You might want to use it for good but there are others that might want to use it for bad, so it’s good to get full approval before using anything that might seem impersonating @nigeriapoliceforce.