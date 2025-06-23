VeryDarkMan leads children on protest against FCT teachers’ strike

Social media activist Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan led a group of schoolchildren in a peaceful protest in Abuja, demanding an end to the ongoing strike by teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The protest came in response to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s announcement of plans to withhold 10 percent of the statutory allocation to area councils for failing to implement the new minimum wage for primary school teachers.

To drive home their message, the protesters on Monday staged a symbolic demonstration by setting up an improvised classroom in front of the minister’s residence, located within the seat of power.

With schoolchildren dressed in their uniforms seated on the ground outside the minister’s gate, VeryDarkMan led them through a basic lesson in alphabets.

The demonstration aimed to spotlight the harsh impact of the prolonged public primary school shutdown in Abuja due to an unresolved teachers’ strike.

“For over 90 days now, these children have been locked out of school. That’s more than three months without learning,” VDM lamented. “If those in charge can’t feel their pain, maybe this protest will make them hear their cry.”

The Guild reports that the strike, which began on March 24, 2025, is rooted in the alleged failure of Area Council Chairmen to implement the new ₦70,000 national minimum wage, resulting in unpaid salaries and a complete halt in classroom activities across FCT public primary schools.

Meanwhile, VDM’s symbolic lesson has drawn significant attention across the country, both online and offline, with his actions widely praised as a powerful call to action.

Civil society groups, concerned parents, and many Nigerians on social media have voiced support for his efforts and urged the government to resolve the crisis without further delay.