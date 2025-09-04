Venezuelan footballer slaps referee during club match in Colombia

The Venezuelan national Javier Bolivar, is facing a widespread criticism after slapping female referee Vanessa Ceballos during a club match between Real Alianza Cataquera and Deportivo Quique in Colombia.

The incident occurred in the 66th minute when Bolivar, who was off the pitch, was shown a red card by referee Ceballos.

Before she could fully raise the card, Bolivar confronted her and, while turning away, struck her across the face with his right hand.

The refree reacted angrily, attempting to kick Bolivar before being held back.

Players rushed in, with one goalkeeper pushing Bolivar away from the referee as outrage spread on the pitch.

Footage of the altercation quickly went viral, sparking condemnation of Bolivar’s actions and calls for stern disciplinary action.

In an apology shared on Instagram, the player acknowledged that his actions were disrespectful and inappropriate, noting they fell short of the standards expected of both an athlete and a human being.

He denied intentionally hitting the referee, insisting he had been trying to grab the whistle from her mouth.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that at no time was there any physical aggression toward the referee,” Bolivar wrote.

“However, I understand that my gesture was offensive and portrayed her as contrary to the values of football and respect. Therefore, I humbly apologize to her, her family, the women, and everyone who was affected by what happened.”

“I firmly reject any form of violence, especially against women. Women deserve all our respect, care, and admiration. My commitment is to work on my personal and athletic growth so as to never again repeat an act that violates anyone’s dignity,” he added.

Colombian football authorities are expected to announce disciplinary measures soon, with Bolivar potentially facing a lengthy suspension.