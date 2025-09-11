Venezuela sacks coach after missing World Cup qualification

Venezuela has sacked national team coach, Fernando Batista, after losing out in the race to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Batista’s sacking was announced after the country’s President, Nicolas Maduro, called for a restructuring of the technical staff of the team following a 6-3 loss to Colombia, which put off their chances of featuring in the next year’s mundial football competition.

The defeat alongside Bolivia beating Brazil by a goal to nill in another game knocked La Vinotinto out of the international play-offs, resulting in Maduro making the demand.

”Yesterday, we suffered a painful defeat,” said the president on Thursday.

”All of Venezuela demands a restructuring of the technical staff of the Vinotinto, a reorganization of the strategy and doctrine and of line of the combat and hard work.”

Peru’s hopes of qualifying for the soccer competition were also extinguished, leading to the sacking of head coach, Oscar Ibanez.

The La Bicolor lost 1-0 at home to Paraguay yesterday, meaning they finished the group stage qualification stage with a miserable two wins and 10 defeats in 18 games played.